Before Judge Patrick Tott

Jeremy Elden Baker, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 4, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

John Michael Baker, 38, Sioux City, failure to appear; sentenced Jan. 2, five years prison.

Abby Jean Bringman, 31, Akron, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third violation; sentenced Jan. 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Robert Joseph Childers, 45, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eluding; sentenced Jan. 2, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Kyle Eugene Obermeyer, 31, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Jan. 3, five years prison suspended, four years probation.

Before Judge Tod Deck

Joshua Solis, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third violation, going armed in a city with a loaded firearm, probation violation; sentenced Jan. 2, probation revoked, five years prison.

