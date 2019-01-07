Before Judge Patrick Tott
Jeremy Elden Baker, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 4, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
John Michael Baker, 38, Sioux City, failure to appear; sentenced Jan. 2, five years prison.
Abby Jean Bringman, 31, Akron, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third violation; sentenced Jan. 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Robert Joseph Childers, 45, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eluding; sentenced Jan. 2, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Kyle Eugene Obermeyer, 31, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Jan. 3, five years prison suspended, four years probation.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Joshua Solis, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third violation, going armed in a city with a loaded firearm, probation violation; sentenced Jan. 2, probation revoked, five years prison.