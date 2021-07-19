Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Tyler Jack Davis, 19, Rock Rapids, Iowa, second-degree theft; sentenced July 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Edgar Vanegas Sanchez, 30, Aurora, Colorado, eluding; sentenced July 15, five years prison.
Justin D Lee McKay, 46, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced July 15, seven years prison suspended, three years probation.
Christian Waters, 18, Sioux City, second-degree theft, probation violation; sentenced July 15, probation revoked, five years prison.
Leslie Paul Sitzman, 56, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced July 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
James Eugene Snuttjer, 44, Le Mars, Iowa, third-degree burglary; sentenced July 12, five years prison.
Zachary Thomas Watkins, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts), introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced July 14, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Larry Lee-Baker Williams, 37, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, failure to appear; sentenced July 14, 10 years prison.