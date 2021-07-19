 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Tyler Jack Davis, 19, Rock Rapids, Iowa, second-degree theft; sentenced July 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Edgar Vanegas Sanchez, 30, Aurora, Colorado, eluding; sentenced July 15, five years prison.

Justin D Lee McKay, 46, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced July 15, seven years prison suspended, three years probation.

Christian Waters, 18, Sioux City, second-degree theft, probation violation; sentenced July 15, probation revoked, five years prison.

Leslie Paul Sitzman, 56, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced July 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

James Eugene Snuttjer, 44, Le Mars, Iowa, third-degree burglary; sentenced July 12, five years prison.

Zachary Thomas Watkins, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts), introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced July 14, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Larry Lee-Baker Williams, 37, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, failure to appear; sentenced July 14, 10 years prison.

