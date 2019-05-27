{{featured_button_text}}
Before Judge John Ackerman

Shane Michael Hair, 44, Hornick, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced May 21, deferred judgment on eluding charge, 30 days jail for OWI.

Nicole Marie Frazier, 31, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced May 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Myriah Jean Pyron, 40, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 22, 10 years prison.

Brennan Paul Drum, 37, Macy, Nebraska, second-degree burglary; sentenced May 21, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Alissa Marie Maeda, 36, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced May 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Mark Anthony Cook, 60, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced May 20, 90 days jail.

Dennis Lee Rockvam, 59, Lincoln, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 20, 10 years prison.

