Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
John Edward Goldsmith, 70, Sergeant Bluff, first-degree theft; sentenced April 24, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Nathaniel Deal, 40, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 22, 10 years prison.
Allen Jay Wright, 37, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 24, 10 years prison.
Justin Alonis Figueroa, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug; sentenced April 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation on controlled substance charge, two days jail on prescription drug charge.
Tiffany Rose Gardner, 39, Sioux City, dependent adult abuse; sentenced April 23, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Christopher Shawn Brickey, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 27, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Aaron Lee Peterson, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced April 16, five years prison.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
