Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

John Edward Goldsmith, 70, Sergeant Bluff, first-degree theft; sentenced April 24, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Nathaniel Deal, 40, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 22, 10 years prison.

Allen Jay Wright, 37, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 24, 10 years prison.

Justin Alonis Figueroa, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug; sentenced April 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation on controlled substance charge, two days jail on prescription drug charge.

Tiffany Rose Gardner, 39, Sioux City, dependent adult abuse; sentenced April 23, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Christopher Shawn Brickey, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 27, 10 years prison.

Before Judge Tod Deck

Aaron Lee Peterson, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced April 16, five years prison.

