Latest Woodbury County court report

  0
Before Judge Patrick Tott

Gilberto Tinajero Apolonio, 29, Sioux City, eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Jan. 5, six years prison.

John Marshall Miller, 22, Sioux City, eluding, second-degree theft, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Jan. 5, five years prison suspended, three years probation, 10 days jail for OWI.

James Albert Randy Fee, 44, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 3, five years prison.

Korey Mykel Kunze, 31, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault, probation violation; sentenced Jan. 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation, 150 days jail for probation violation.

Before Judge James Daane

Johnette Lola Medina, 38, Harlan, Iowa, forgery, second-degree theft (two counts); sentenced Dec. 21, 15 years prison.

Before Judge Tod Deck

Dominic Chavez, 18, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, second-degree robbery; sentence reconsidered Jan. 4, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

