Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott
Gilberto Tinajero Apolonio, 29, Sioux City, eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Jan. 5, six years prison.
John Marshall Miller, 22, Sioux City, eluding, second-degree theft, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Jan. 5, five years prison suspended, three years probation, 10 days jail for OWI.
James Albert Randy Fee, 44, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 3, five years prison.
Korey Mykel Kunze, 31, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault, probation violation; sentenced Jan. 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation, 150 days jail for probation violation.
Before Judge James Daane
People are also reading…
Johnette Lola Medina, 38, Harlan, Iowa, forgery, second-degree theft (two counts); sentenced Dec. 21, 15 years prison.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Dominic Chavez, 18, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, second-degree robbery; sentence reconsidered Jan. 4, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.