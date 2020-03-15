You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Jason Christopher Coil, 43, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced March 12, 120 days jail, two years probation.

Draven Eric Coon, 25, Sioux City, child endangerment; sentenced March 11, three days jail, two years probation.

Bryan Weston Hitz, 44, Des Moines, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 9, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Gabriel Jauregui, 29, Sioux City, attempt to entice a minor; sentenced March 9, 10 years prison.

Colt Tharon Johns, 26, Akron, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 9, five years prison.

Lucas Robert Kukuk, 26, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced March 12, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Adrian Vaughn Lund, 28, Sioux City, second-degree theft, failure to appear; sentenced March 12, five years prison.

Destiny Desha McGhee, 24, Sioux City, lottery theft; sentenced March 11, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Rolland Antonio Merrill Alcala, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 11, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Michael Dean Spink, 54, Sergeant Bluff, second-degree theft; sentenced March 11, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Leandro Edwin Valdez, 23, Sioux City, escape from custody; sentenced March 11, five years prison.

