Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Roger Edward Hyres Jr., 48, Sergeant Bluff, third-degree burglary -- second offense, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 10, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Joshua James Walker, 28, Walthill, Nebraska, second-degree robbery; sentenced Sept. 9, 10 years prison.
Korey Mykel Kunze, 29, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced Sept. 9, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Camden Anthony Wilen, 19, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 8, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
