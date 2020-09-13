 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Roger Edward Hyres Jr., 48, Sergeant Bluff, third-degree burglary -- second offense, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 10, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Joshua James Walker, 28, Walthill, Nebraska, second-degree robbery; sentenced Sept. 9, 10 years prison.

Korey Mykel Kunze, 29, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced Sept. 9, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Tod Deck

Camden Anthony Wilen, 19, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 8, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

