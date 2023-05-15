Before Judge Roger Sailer
Cesar Anthony Rodriguez, 26, Sioux City, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced May 10, 10 years prison.
Nazareth Dejesus Alcaraz, 27, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, probation violation; sentenced May 10, probation revoked, five years prison.
Joycelynn Mae Bravebird, 28, Sioux City, 28, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 8, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Akeam Denney, 18, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding; sentenced May 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation.