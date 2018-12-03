Before Judge Todd Hensley
Travis Bruneau, 44, Moville, Iowa, lascivious conduct with a minor, indecent contact with a child; sentenced Nov. 16, 30 days jail, two years probation.
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Erin Crotteau, 31, Cloquet, Minnesota, second-degree criminal mischief, child endangerment (two counts), assault causing bodily injury, assault on a peace officer; sentenced Nov. 30, five years prison suspended on criminal mischief charge, 120 days jail on remaining charges, two years probation.
Kira Lynn Thompson, 23, Sergeant Bluff, fourth-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 27, 60 days jail, one year probation.
Donovan Michael Lang, 24, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 26, five years prison.