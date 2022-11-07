 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler

Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison.

Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Rebecca Rai Sweda, 35, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 1; deferred judgment, three years probation.

Avery Marquel Grant, 25, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced Oct. 31, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

People are also reading…

Edwin Paul McNamara, 66, Jefferson, South Dakota, second-degree burglary, aggravated assault (two counts), possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser; sentenced Oct. 31, 17 years prison.

Andrew Michael Squibb, 19, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News