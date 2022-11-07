Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison.
Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Rebecca Rai Sweda, 35, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 1; deferred judgment, three years probation.
Avery Marquel Grant, 25, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced Oct. 31, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
- Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
- Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
- Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
- Nebraska mountain lion’s journey comes to an end in Indiana
- Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
- Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
- Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
- South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists
- 19-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Sioux City double homicide
- Missing Sioux City woman located out of state
- At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
- Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City wins $150,000, jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion
- Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
- Trump supporters come from far and wide to see former president speak at Sioux City Airport
- Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
Edwin Paul McNamara, 66, Jefferson, South Dakota, second-degree burglary, aggravated assault (two counts), possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser; sentenced Oct. 31, 17 years prison.
Andrew Michael Squibb, 19, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.