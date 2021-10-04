 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Dianne Jane Brown, 56, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 9, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Anwar Donyell Maxwell, 41, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), felon in possession of a firearm (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Sept. 28, 15 years prison.

Madilyne Janelle Bishop, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 22, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Shawn Eugene Denney, 52, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 22, 10 years prison.

