Before Judge John Ackerman
Shelby Raeleen Smith, 42, Moville, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
George Andrew Elkshoulder IV, 22, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Nov. 6, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Corey Everett, 30, Sioux City, intimidation with a dangerous weapon; sentenced Nov. 6, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Christopher Andrew Zimmerman, 31, South Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 7, five years prison suspended on forgery charge, 45 days jail for theft charge, three years probation.
Joseph Milton Barnes, 38, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 5, five years prison.
Samuel Daniel, 22, Sioux City, sexual exploitation of a minor; sentenced Nov. 6, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Ronald Andrew Vandom, 48, Remsen, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third violation; sentenced Nov. 5, five years prison.