Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Jose Dejesus Andrade, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 14, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Elijah Rae Dean, 21, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, operating while intoxicated; sentenced July 12, seven years prison suspended, two years probation.
Noah Patrick Steven Gregory, 18, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, conspiracy; sentenced July 12, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Tony Earl Smith, 31, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Alberto Leonardo Guerrero, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced June 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
People are also reading…
Lynsey Nelson, 29, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced June 29, five years prison.
Serina Katrina Garcia, 36, Sheldon, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 11, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Mikkel Lee Fatland, 25, Dilworth, Minnesota, forgery; sentenced June 28, deferred judgment, two years probation.