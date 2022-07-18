 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Jose Dejesus Andrade, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 14, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Elijah Rae Dean, 21, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, operating while intoxicated; sentenced July 12, seven years prison suspended, two years probation.

Noah Patrick Steven Gregory, 18, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, conspiracy; sentenced July 12, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Tony Earl Smith, 31, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Alberto Leonardo Guerrero, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced June 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Lynsey Nelson, 29, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced June 29, five years prison.

Serina Katrina Garcia, 36, Sheldon, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 11, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Mikkel Lee Fatland, 25, Dilworth, Minnesota, forgery; sentenced June 28, deferred judgment, two years probation.

