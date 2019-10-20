{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Dominique Carman, 25, Sioux City, failure to appear; sentenced Oct. 17, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Dahvriel Rhone, 28, Dubuque, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp; sentenced Oct. 17, 15 years prison.

Michael Millennium Schultz, 19, Sioux City, child endangerment; sentenced Oct. 17, two years prison.

Latest Woodbury County court report
Siouxland Crime & Courts

Latest Woodbury County court report

Breanne Richelle Butterfield, 33, Council Bluffs, Iowa, second-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jordan Demarcus Anthony Thomas, 32, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 16, five years prison.

Travis Ryan Chartier, 43, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Oct. 17, parole revoked, 10 years prison.

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Local news

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Ronald Eugene King, 47, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 14, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Jennifer Jepsen, 46, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 10, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments