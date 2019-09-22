{{featured_button_text}}
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Marisela Larose Camarena, 22, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Sept. 19, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Alexander Granzow, 35, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 17; deferred judgment on drug charge, seven days jail for OWI, two years probation.

Robynn Renee Hebda, 38, Omaha, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 17, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Horacio Junior Olivas, 30, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 19, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Shannon Stevens, 36, Sergeant Bluff, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 17, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Amber Dawn Snowball, 34, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 19, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Jacquelynn Zediker, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Sept. 16, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

