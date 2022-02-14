 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge James Daane

Devine Shawn Felder, 40, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Feb. 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Gee Man, 49, Sioux City, first-degree theft, third-degree burglary; sentenced Feb. 4, 10 years prison.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Jerry Powell, 33, Sioux City, eluding; sentenced Feb. 7, five years prison.

Tahrell Francis Bird, 20, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Feb. 9, three years prison suspended, three years probation.

