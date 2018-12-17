Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Alfredo Garcia, 28, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated, child endangerment (three counts); sentenced Dec. 14, six years prison suspended, one year probation on child endangerment charges, five days jail for OWI.
Sidney Robert Buchholtz, 26, Yankton, South Dakota, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, carrying a dangerous weapon; sentenced Dec. 10, 120 days jail.
Michael Eugene Delier, 64, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Dec. 10, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Alfred Lee Dunigan Jr., 27, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault -- first offense, eluding; sentenced Dec. 10, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation on burglary charge, 30 days jail on remaining charges.
Matthew Leander, 34, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- strangulation (no injury); sentenced Dec. 5, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Paul William Thomas, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 11, five years prison.