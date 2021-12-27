 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck

Kyle Tomas Gallardo, 22, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Dec. 20, five years prison suspended, three years probation for drug charge, two days jail for OWI.

Dominique Jacquilin Carman, 28, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Dec. 16, five years prison.

