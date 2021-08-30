Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott
Douglas Eugene Stoddard, 70, Sioux City, dependent adult abuse; sentenced Aug. 23, five years prison suspended, four years probation.
Kayla Jo Seifert, 36, Dumont, Minnesota, third-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 23, 180 days jail suspended.
Christopher Nathan Fencht, 50, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault (habitual offender enhancement), second-degree burglary (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 13, 30 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Yovana Abigail Terrones, 19, Sioux City, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); deferred judgment, two years probation.
Sylvia Eva Castillo, 30, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced Aug. 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Timothy Allen Haugen, 39, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Aug. 13, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Rino Sarafin, 24, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Aug. 13, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Darrell Lewis Williams, 58, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Aug. 12, five years prison.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Clarence Bernard Garrison Jr., 33, Sioux City, reckless use of fire; sentenced July 6, 180 days jail.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Clarence Bernard Garrison Sr., 57, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 16, 90 days jail.
Melissa Ann Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 18, 15 years prison.
Gregory Preston White, 31, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 16, five years prison.