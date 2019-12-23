Latest Woodbury County court report

Victor Thomas James, 42, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 9, five years suspended, three years probation.

Jonathan J. Ledezma, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 10, deferred judgment, two years probation.

William Cesar Miranda, 26, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jacob Joshua Peters, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 9, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Robert Raby, 66, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 11, five years prison.

Andrea Marie Schmidt, 40, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Dec. 10, five years prison.

Beau Kenneth Smart, 38, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation on burglary charge, 15 days jail for theft.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Clinton Joel Conkey, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (four counts), unlawful possession of a prescription drug, carrying a dangerous weapon; sentenced Dec. 13, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.

