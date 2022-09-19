Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott
Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation.
Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge James Daane
Alex Quintanilla, 32, Sioux City, forgery, second-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Denvy Dean Hoffman, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 30, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Star Marie Kohn, 21, Sioux City, interference with official acts, assault on a health care worker; sentenced Sept. 7, deferred judgment, three years probation on interference charge, 90 days jail for assault.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Mackenzie Devlin Jensen, 31, Gowrie, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a simulated substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Sept. 8, 15 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Shiloh Tikluk, 32, Woodward, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Sept. 8, 10 years prison.
Terrence Lorenzo Reynolds, 29, Sioux City, second-degree arson, fourth-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Sept. 8, deferred judgment, three years probation on arson charge, 120 days jail for criminal mischief.
Trezel Shamarr Jones, 21, Sioux City, serious assault; sentenced Sept. 8, 20 days jail.
Jordan Michael Morey, 32, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Sept. 9, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Tanner Lee Snyder, 26, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Sept. 9, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Tessa Lee Stout, 31, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Sept. 9, five years prison.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Katelyn Nicole Daniels, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Christopher Michael Delao, 19, Sioux City, third-degree sexual abuse; sentenced Sept. 7, 10 years prison suspended, five years probation.