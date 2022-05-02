Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Joseph Matthew Beach, 37, Sioux City, failure to appear, forgery, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced April 27, five years prison.
Craig Scott Allen, 55, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 27, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Cameron Kyle Smith, 41, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 28, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Dennis Lee Robertson Jr., 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced April 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Johnathan Green, 28, Sioux City, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary; sentenced April 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Dustin Allen Dimmick, 32, Sioux City, willful injury, failure to appear; sentenced April 26, 10 years prison.
Tammi Joy Tonjum, 47, Sioux City, 47, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 26, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Michael Leshawn Cooks, 21, Sioux City, trafficking in stolen weapons, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 25, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Esai Josue Lopez, 23, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced April 12, 10 years prison.