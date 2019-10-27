{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Samatha Lynn Phillips, 31, Walthill, Nebraska, forgery; sentenced Oct. 24, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Alfonso Campos, 48, South Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Oct. 24, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Rambo Walder, 33, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, child endangerment; sentenced Oct. 8, two years prison suspended, one year probation for child endangerment, 30 days day for OWI.

Antwone McDougle, 35, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced Oct. 23, five years prison.

[Read more sentencing reports from this month.]

Jonathan Aranda Solis, 32, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 21, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Trenton Leon Harrison, 18, Sioux City, possession of a firearm after being adjudicated delinquent of a felony offense; sentenced Oct. 22, deferred judgment, four years probation.

Latest Woodbury County court report
Siouxland Crime & Courts

Latest Woodbury County court report

Craig Mitchell, 32, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, aggravated assault; sentenced Oct. 22, five years prison suspended, two years probation for burglary, 365 days jail for assault.

Justin Lee Miller, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 22, five years prison.

Mark Jacob Gray, 38, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Local news

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Adam Delane Pranschke, 47, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Oct. 23, 10 years prison.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Jennifer Joy Jepsen, 46, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 10, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+20 
+20 
Peter Ajak Awer
+20 
+20 
Kayla Jo Bergin
+20 
+20 
Gregory Richard Bradley
+20 
+20 
Christopher Shawn Brickey
+20 
+20 
Kristi Lynn Crilly

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments