Before Judge Patrick Tott

Nathan James Ericson, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, probation violation; sentenced Jan. 24, probation revoked, 15 years prison.

Robert Allen Fitzler, 35, Tea, South Dakota, felon in possession of a firearm, fourth-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 24, five years prison suspended, five years probation on firearm charge, 77 days jail on theft charge.

Joshua James Schultz, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Jan. 23, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation.

David Alejandro Sanchez Rodriguez, 23, Albert City, Iowa, delivery of a controlled substance (two counts), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 24, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Alexandria Marie Miller, 22, Sergeant Bluff, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 17, five years prison.

Bradley Edwin Myers, 40, Sioux City, first-degree harassment, domestic abuse assault -- strangulation; sentenced Jan. 15, two years prison.

