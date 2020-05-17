Latest Woodbury County court report

-
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Derek Corell Musick, 23, Sergeant Bluff, third-degree burglary, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 1, 15 years prison.
Craig Marvin Keller, 38, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (three counts); sentenced May 4, 45 days jail, two years probation.
Whitley Laine Mitchell, 29, Walthill, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced May 11, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
