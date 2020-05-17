You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Latest Woodbury County court report
View Comments

Latest Woodbury County court report

{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Derek Corell Musick, 23, Sergeant Bluff, third-degree burglary, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 1, 15 years prison.

Craig Marvin Keller, 38, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (three counts); sentenced May 4, 45 days jail, two years probation.

Whitley Laine Mitchell, 29, Walthill, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced May 11, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Authorities: Shooting death of Merrill man ruled a homicide
Latest Woodbury County court report
Sergeant Bluff man sentenced to prison on child porn charge
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Gallery: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week

+18 
+18 
Jaywin Lee Aldrich
+18 
+18 
Grandt David Beberniss
+18 
+18 
Ian Jake Bigler
+18 
+18 
Jessica Lee Bino
+18 
+18 
Andres Gabriel Botello
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News