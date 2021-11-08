Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Timothy James Zemanek, 43, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Nov. 3, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Myrna Esmeralda Reynosa, 51, South Sioux City, second-degree fraudulent practice; sentenced Oct. 28, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Santana Beaver Holcomb, 42, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced Oct. 27; deferred judgment, two years probation for introduction charge, two days jail for possession charge.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Jordyn Goulette, 18, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 29, deferred judgment, four years probation.