Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Michael Wayne Lindgren, 46, Peterson, Iowa, eluding, assault on a peace officer; sentenced Oct. 1, five years prison.

Michael Angelo Acosta, 27, Sioux City, possession of electronic contraband, escape, probation violation; sentenced Sept. 29, probation revoked, seven years prison.

Carlos Barrientos, 44, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Sept. 28, five years prison.

Maria A. Ochoa, 34, Sioux City, credit card fraud (three counts), second-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 24, 90 days jail on fraud charges, five years prison suspended, three years probation on theft charge.

Joshua A. Schultz, 38, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 23, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Reginald Galvin, 34, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Scott Eugene Kincaid, 50, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, probation violation; sentenced Aug. 10, probation revoked, 20 years prison.

