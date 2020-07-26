Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Darius Ladell Triplett, 30, Sioux City, first-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony, assault causing bodily injury; sentenced July 23, 16 years.
Jessie Jarrell Marshall, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, trespassing; sentenced July 22, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Christopher Donald Jones, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 23, five years prison.
David Robert Mott, 30, domestic abuse assault -- impeding breathing; sentenced July 22, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Autumn Rose Block, 23, Sioux City, eluding, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 22, 10 years prison.
Brian Lee Rose, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jean Lynn Parker, 53, Winnebago, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 20, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Angel Gerardo Castillo-Martinez, 20, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation, assault on a peace officer; sentenced July 16, 15 years prison.
Ricky Joe Brown, 45, Sioux City, enticing a minor; sentenced July 20, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
