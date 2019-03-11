Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Jennifer Fuentes, 43, Sioux City, fraudulent submission to an insurer; sentenced March 7, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Daniel Joseph Halstead, 50, Sioux City, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced March 7, two years prison.
Javier Curi Jr., 37, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 6, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Darnel Joseph Robinson, 38, Wagner, South Dakota, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 6, five years prison.
Edwina Lynn Denney, 51, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 26, 100 days jail.
Erika Rosanna Gonzalez, 45, Sioux City, child endangerment, operating while intoxicated; sentenced March 1, two years prison suspended, one year probation on child endangerment charge, two days jail for OWI.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Bryce Vincent Zamora, 20, Sioux Falls, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced March 4, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Eric Ryan Rich, 32, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced March 4, two years prison.
Kristin Annette Godina, 30, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 28, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Vallene Marie Bell, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 28, five year prison.