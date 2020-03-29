You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck

Crystal Marie Finchum Villanueva, 29, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 26, five years prison.

Kimberly Rae Paris, 43, Correctionville, Iowa, child endangerment causing bodily injury (two counts); sentenced March 26, 10 years prison.

Joseph Daniel Socknat, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), second-degree burglary (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced March 26, 15 years prison.

Timothy Randall Droog, 39, Orange City, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement), operating while intoxicated -- third offense; sentenced March 23, 15 years prison.

Wade Michael Silbernagel, 24, Sloan, Iowa, failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced March 23, probation revoked, five years prison.

