Latest Woodbury County court report
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Damian Johnson, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts) (habitual offender enhancement), third-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 30, 15 years prison.

Tracy Ryan Fournier, 40, Dakota City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 7, 10 years prison.

Michelle D. Carlson, 52, McCook Lake, South Dakota, second-degree theft (two counts), forgery (four counts), credit card fraud; sentenced Dec. 7, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.

Michael Todd Thomas Jr., 29, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Dec. 4, five years prison.

Erick Virula Mejia, 29, South Sioux City, identity theft; sentenced Dec. 1, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Aaron Edward Slotsky, 42, Sioux City, second-degree theft, forgery; sentenced Dec. 3, five years prison.

Elvis Lee Freemont Jr., 39, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 2, five years prison.

Jennifer Eunice Ochoa Ambrocio, 29, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Lashun Marie Bagsby, 51, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 10, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

