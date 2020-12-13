Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Damian Johnson, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts) (habitual offender enhancement), third-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 30, 15 years prison.
Tracy Ryan Fournier, 40, Dakota City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 7, 10 years prison.
Michelle D. Carlson, 52, McCook Lake, South Dakota, second-degree theft (two counts), forgery (four counts), credit card fraud; sentenced Dec. 7, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.
Michael Todd Thomas Jr., 29, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Dec. 4, five years prison.
Erick Virula Mejia, 29, South Sioux City, identity theft; sentenced Dec. 1, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Aaron Edward Slotsky, 42, Sioux City, second-degree theft, forgery; sentenced Dec. 3, five years prison.
Elvis Lee Freemont Jr., 39, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 2, five years prison.
Jennifer Eunice Ochoa Ambrocio, 29, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Lashun Marie Bagsby, 51, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 10, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
