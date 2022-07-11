Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Carlos Rene Esquivel, 20, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced July 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Robert Allen Pistore Jr., 41, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced July 6, five years prison.

Adam Charles Todd, 42, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 1, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Silvia Rosario Lopez Lopez, 27, Sioux City, identity theft; sentenced June 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Joshua James Thornton, 41, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced June 27, five years prison.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Jace Michael Freemont, 25, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced June 28, five years prison suspended, two years probation on introduction charge, 90 days jail on possession charge.

Alpacino Ziff Lewis, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced June 28, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Kayla J. Ramirez, 35, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 28, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Tod Deck

Dathan Tre Morris, 26, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced June 22, 90 days jail, two years probation.

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Victor Armond Cieselski, 34, South Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced June 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Jason Robert Cobbs, 42, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating while intoxicated; sentenced June 29, five years prison suspended, two years probation on possession charge, two days jail for OWI.

Amanda Lyn Dunham, 42, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced July 5, deferred judgment, four years probation.