 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest Woodbury County court report
View Comments

Latest Woodbury County court report

{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Theodore Robert Scrivner, 27, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 24, five years prison.

Elizabeth Marie Ehrig, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 24, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Donald Fredrick Sulzbach, 30, Sioux City, fourth-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 21, 65 days jail.

Victor Hugo Chavez, 39, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 20, 60 days jail.

Sebastian Tyler Miller, 18, Eldora, Iowa, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 19, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Mario Lorin Thomas, 30, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, failure to appear; sentenced Aug. 19, five years prison.

Jeffrey Wayne Prichard, 62, Correctionville, Iowa, forgery, sentenced Aug. 13, five years prison.

Hua Liu, 46, Sioux City, prostitution; sentenced Aug. 3, two years prison suspended, one year probation.

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Demetris Chantta Jones, 23, Sioux City, interference with official acts, carrying a dangerous weapon; sentenced Aug. 17, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Latest Woodbury County court report
Man gets 25 years prison for trying to set fire in Storm Lake movie theater
Hinton man sentenced to prison on child porn charge
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News