Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Theodore Robert Scrivner, 27, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 24, five years prison.
Elizabeth Marie Ehrig, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 24, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Donald Fredrick Sulzbach, 30, Sioux City, fourth-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 21, 65 days jail.
Victor Hugo Chavez, 39, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 20, 60 days jail.
Sebastian Tyler Miller, 18, Eldora, Iowa, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 19, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Mario Lorin Thomas, 30, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, failure to appear; sentenced Aug. 19, five years prison.
Jeffrey Wayne Prichard, 62, Correctionville, Iowa, forgery, sentenced Aug. 13, five years prison.
Hua Liu, 46, Sioux City, prostitution; sentenced Aug. 3, two years prison suspended, one year probation.
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Demetris Chantta Jones, 23, Sioux City, interference with official acts, carrying a dangerous weapon; sentenced Aug. 17, deferred judgment, two years probation.
