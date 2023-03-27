Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Jade Kiya Frances Harden, 30, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced March 21, 120 days jail.
Jalen John Scott, 31, Sioux City, child endangerment with bodily injury; sentenced March 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Justin Michael Albright, 30, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced March 22, 10 years prison.
Shawn Farron E Denney Taylor, 25, Sioux City, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced March 21, eight years prison.
James Joseph Chrestensen Jr., 37, Sioux City, failure to appear; sentenced March 21, five years prison.
People are also reading…
Joshua Squibb, 43, Craig, Colorado, forgery (three counts); sentenced March 20, five years prison.
Kasey Ray Lashum, 29, Homer, Nebraska, second-degree theft; sentenced March 20, five years prison.
Destiny Suhorepetz, 24, Sioux City, child endangerment; sentenced march 17; deferred judgment, one year probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Rachael Lynn Angerman, 39, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, forgery (two counts); sentence reconsidered March 21, amended from 10 years prison to 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.