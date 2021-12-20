Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck
Todd Douglas Babb, 58, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 9, five years prison.
Eloise Theresa Blue, 46, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 7, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Frank James Fischer, 56, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced Dec. 13, five years prison, three years probation.
Vanessa Perez, 38, Sioux City, eluding (habitual offender enhancement), operating while intoxicated -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 14, 15 years prison.
Marcus Michael Clark, 28, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Dec. 3, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jeremiah Patrick Clark, 20, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 6, probation revoked, 10 years prison.
People are also reading…
Samer Khader Guneims, 40, Santa Clara, California, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 7, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jeffrey Scott Thornton, 59, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 7, 10 years prison.
Armando Valerio Jr., 29, Sioux City, willful injury, aggravated assault; sentenced Dec. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation for willful injury, 90 days jail for assault.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
James Larrabee Deck, 70, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Dec. 13, deferred judgment, two years probation.