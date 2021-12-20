 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Tod Deck

Todd Douglas Babb, 58, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 9, five years prison.

Eloise Theresa Blue, 46, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 7, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Frank James Fischer, 56, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced Dec. 13, five years prison, three years probation.

Vanessa Perez, 38, Sioux City, eluding (habitual offender enhancement), operating while intoxicated -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 14, 15 years prison.

Marcus Michael Clark, 28, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Dec. 3, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

How to protect your information from identity theft

Jeremiah Patrick Clark, 20, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 6, probation revoked, 10 years prison.

People are also reading…

Samer Khader Guneims, 40, Santa Clara, California, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 7, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jeffrey Scott Thornton, 59, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 7, 10 years prison.

Armando Valerio Jr., 29, Sioux City, willful injury, aggravated assault; sentenced Dec. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation for willful injury, 90 days jail for assault.

Before Judge Patrick Tott

James Larrabee Deck, 70, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Dec. 13, deferred judgment, two years probation.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeys involved in kidnapping and deaths of 250 puppies captured in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News