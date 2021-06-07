Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge John Ackerman
Morgan Renee Bose, 20, Emerson, Nebraska, third-degree burglary; sentenced June 1, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Kevin Lee White Jr., 24, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft; sentenced June 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation on burglary charge, 45 days jail for theft.
Anthony Louis Goodbird, 24, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, probation violation; sentenced June 1, probation revoked, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Jake F. Ferdig, 42, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced May 26, 15 years prison.
Jessica Lakya Eldridge, 32, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 26, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Jason Christopher Coil, 44, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced May 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Ethan John Brambila, 22, Meriden, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 24, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Nicholas Lamonte Roberson, 38, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced June 3, five years prison suspended, two years probation on introduction charge, five days jail on possession charge.
Trista Jewels Whitewater, 31, Winnebago, Nebraska, second-degree theft; sentenced June 3, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Anthony Clifton Redowl, 40, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 3, five years prison.