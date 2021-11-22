Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck
Brian Dale Kelly, 51, South Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, 15 years prison suspended, two years probation, 30 days jail on drug charge.
James Peter Roemmich, 63, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 17, two years prison suspended, one year probation.
Jorge Martin Leon, 31, Sioux City, eluding, neglect of a dependent person, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Nov. 16, 10 years prison.
Jerry D. Mosley, 39, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 17, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Megan Irwin, 27, Sioux City, fraudulent practice; sentenced Nov. 10, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Donald Allen Grant Jr., 31, South Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, eluding; sentenced Nov. 16, five years prison.