Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Angel Lynn Thomas, 52, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced April 9, deferred judgment, one year probation.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Tiffany Renee Murdock, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced April 19, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Audra Marie Florke, 37, Sergeant Bluff, second-degree fraudulent practice; sentenced April 8, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Brandon Shane Collins, 30, Sioux City, second-degree theft (two counts); sentenced April 22, 10 years prison.
