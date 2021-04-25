 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Angel Lynn Thomas, 52, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced April 9, deferred judgment, one year probation.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Tiffany Renee Murdock, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced April 19, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Audra Marie Florke, 37, Sergeant Bluff, second-degree fraudulent practice; sentenced April 8, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Brandon Shane Collins, 30, Sioux City, second-degree theft (two counts); sentenced April 22, 10 years prison.

