Latest Woodbury County court report

Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler

Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison.

Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa, enticing away a minor; sentenced Oct. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Sidnitra Savee Kong, 25, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Martin Terrell Plummer, 44, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, eluding, driving while license barred, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 20, 15 years prison.

Debra Dorine Dawdy, 59, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 19, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Irene Ruth Fourkiller, 46, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Stacey Kuhlmann, 52, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jose Blanchard Rosales, 26, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 16, probation revoked, five years prison.

