Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Antonio William Sparr, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Mariah Lynn Leclair, 28, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Feb. 3, 15 years prison.
You have free articles remaining.
Jessie Calderon-Cortez, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 29, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
James Ernest Salisbury, 37, South Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 30, two years prison suspended, two years probation.