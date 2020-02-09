You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Antonio William Sparr, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Mariah Lynn Leclair, 28, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Feb. 3, 15 years prison.

Jessie Calderon-Cortez, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 29, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

James Ernest Salisbury, 37, South Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 30, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

