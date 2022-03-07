Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Steven Lee Jackson, 34, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced March 3, two days jail.
Khalil Turley, 27, Omaha, second-degree theft (two counts); sentenced Feb. 23, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Luis Roberto Gomez, 37, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced March 2, 100 days jail.
Eric Glen Lewis Behrends, 21, Hinton, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced March 2, 60 days jail.
Kayla Hausman, 30, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 1, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Edward Campbell, 54, Sioux City, enticing away a minor; sentenced March 1, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Ablel Mebrathomt Alemu, 23, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced Feb. 28, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Yareli Guzman, 21, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Feb. 28, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Tyrin Jason Sheridan, 26, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced Feb. 28, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
David Barrientos Arellano, 19, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 22, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Jeffery Jones, 41, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation on forgery charge, 60 days jail for theft.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Melton Ray Carter, 61, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced March 3, 15 years prison suspended, two years probation.