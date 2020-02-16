Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Brendan Lee Tompkins, 26, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, driving while license barred; sentenced Feb. 12, seven days jail for OWI, two years prison suspended, two years probation for driving while barred.
Hollie Lynn Marie Butler, 40, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced Feb. 11, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Mark Elijah Gbalenchey, 20, Sioux Falls, forgery; sentenced Feb. 10, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Todd Arnold Hummel, 50, Cushing, Iowa, failure to register relevant information as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 13, five years prison.
Joshua Reed McKnight, 27, Sergeant Bluff, third-degree burglary; sentenced Feb. 10, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Jessie Jarell Marshall, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 11, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
John Marshall Miller, 19, Sioux City, attempted second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Thomas John Potter, 42, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 13, five years prison.
James Dean Wilde, 20, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 10, seven years prison.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Hunter Michael Haukap, 18, Sioux City, trafficking in stolen weapons (two counts), second-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 12, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Roderick Grant, 38, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- strangulation; sentenced Jan. 23, two years prison suspended, two years probation.