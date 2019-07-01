{{featured_button_text}}
Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Edward Eugene Johnson, 53, Sioux City, forgery, operating while intoxicated -- fifth offense; sentenced June 25, 10 years prison.

Harley Lowell Merrick, 25, Sioux City, first-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony; sentenced June 25, 15 years prison.

Lesandro Jose Alvizo Allison, 20, Sioux City, forgery, failure to appear; sentenced June 27, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Yuna Labelle Hastings, 44, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 24, five years prison, two years probation.

Jordan Sophia Marrowbone, 30, Sioux Falls, operating while intoxicated -- third offense, child endangerment (two counts); sentenced June 27, nine years prison suspended, three years probation, 30 days jail.

Johnny Edward Harris, 40, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced June 25, 40 days jail, two years probation.

Keely Shae Hegge, 22, South Sioux City, attempted second-degree burglary; sentenced June 24, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Daniel Villegas, 20, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance; sentenced June 24, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Jon Michael Vondrak, 58, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 26, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Daniel Matthew Wright, 32, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced June 26, 180 days jail, two years probation.

John Zendejas, 40, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 26, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Allen Jacob Price, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts), failure to appear; sentenced June 24, 10 years prison.

Enrique Nino-Estrada, 24, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated, eluding, fourth-degree criminal mischief, probation violation; sentenced June 21, probation revoked, 10 years prison.

Before Judge Tod Deck

Rayleigh Marie Thomas, 21, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced June 21, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Sara Elizabeth Thomas, 32, Sioux City, accessory after the fact; sentenced June 20, two years prison suspended, one year probation.

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Hannah Mary Griffin, 31, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced June 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

