Before Judge Patrick Tott
Larry Brown, 35, Denver, second-degree theft, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced Jan. 16, seven years prison.
Brandon Ernesto Arellano, 20, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 16, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Derik Lee Medina, 37, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Paul Richard Nelson, 44, Auburn, Iowa, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, neglect of a dependent person; sentenced Jan. 14, 10 years prison suspended for neglect charge, seven days jail on OWI, three years probation.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Matthew Zinnel, 24, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, assault on a peace officer; sentenced Jan. 15, five years prison.
Thomas Gene Powell Jr., 31, Sioux City, manufacturing a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 17, 10 years prison.
Tyrique Lathaire Goodman, 22, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury, assault on a peace officer (two counts); sentenced Jan. 17, deferred judgment on burglary charge, 90 days jail for remaining charges, two years probation.