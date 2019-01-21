Try 1 month for 99¢
Before Judge Patrick Tott

Larry Brown, 35, Denver, second-degree theft, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced Jan. 16, seven years prison.

Brandon Ernesto Arellano, 20, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 16, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Derik Lee Medina, 37, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Paul Richard Nelson, 44, Auburn, Iowa, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, neglect of a dependent person; sentenced Jan. 14, 10 years prison suspended for neglect charge, seven days jail on OWI, three years probation.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Matthew Zinnel, 24, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, assault on a peace officer; sentenced Jan. 15, five years prison.

Thomas Gene Powell Jr., 31, Sioux City, manufacturing a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 17, 10 years prison.

Tyrique Lathaire Goodman, 22, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury, assault on a peace officer (two counts); sentenced Jan. 17, deferred judgment on burglary charge, 90 days jail for remaining charges, two years probation.

