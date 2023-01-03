 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler

Brandon Dona Hamilton, 28, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Dec. 22, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Lucas Wayne Larson, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge James Daane

Brad Lee Barton, 63, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm, failure to appear; sentenced Dec. 21, 10 years prison.

