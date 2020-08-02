You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Cheryl Lynn Plummer, 28, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced July 29, 10 years prison.

Eric Antonio Wayman, 39, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 23, five years prison.

