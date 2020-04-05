Latest Woodbury County court report

-
Before Judge Tod Deck
Amanda Arlene Grosvenor, 37, South Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced March 31, 10 years prison.
Kiali Marie Gotto, 27, Danbury, Iowa, operating while intoxicated, child endangerment; sentenced March 20, two years prison suspended on child endangerment charge, 30 days jail for OWI, one year probation.
Adrian Keane Presley, 32, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced March 31, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
