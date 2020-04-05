You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck

Amanda Arlene Grosvenor, 37, South Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced March 31, 10 years prison.

Kiali Marie Gotto, 27, Danbury, Iowa, operating while intoxicated, child endangerment; sentenced March 20, two years prison suspended on child endangerment charge, 30 days jail for OWI, one year probation.

Adrian Keane Presley, 32, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced March 31, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

