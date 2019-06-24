Before Judge Tod Deck
Lexie Blachnik, 26, Sioux City, failure to appear; sentenced June 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Douglas Cook, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to appear; sentenced June 20, five years prison.
Vincent Paul Verzani Jr., 36, Sioux City, possession of ammunition by a domestic abuse; sentenced June 19, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Austin Michael Brewer, 20, Sergeant Bluff, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 18, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Russell Boyle, 47, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced June 13, five years prison.
Jill Christine Mannion, 43, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced June 17, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation.
Barbara Ann Moniz, 37, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced June 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Randy Leroy Pederson, 40, Akron, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 17, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Flecionna Quinswala Reyes, 26, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 17, five years prison suspended, four years probation.
Tamaricka Dawn Willis, 25, Onawa, Iowa, child endangerment, operating while intoxicated; sentenced June 17, two years prison suspended, two years probation for child endangerment, five days jail on OWI.
Christian Anton Lofgren, 39, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced June 20, five years prison.
Alex Kasey Fiferman, 18, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 19, 10 year prison suspended, three years probation.
Paul Keegan, 39, Sioux City, eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, probation violation; sentenced June 19, probation revoked, 10 years prison.
Brian Jacob Corey, 48, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 18, 15 years prison.