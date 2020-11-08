 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Austin Tanner, 26, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, interference with official acts; sentenced Nov. 4, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Chadwick Alan Babb, 34, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 5, 10 years prison.

Eliass Elhassan, 25, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 4, five years prison suspended on introduction charge, 60 days jail on remaining charges, two years probation.

Juan Pablo Larias, 27, Sioux City, identity theft; sentenced Nov. 3, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Bryce Michael Prevail, 20, Sioux City, accommodation offense, gathering where controlled substances unlawfully used; sentenced Nov. 2, 15 days jail.

