Updated: May 6, 2019 @ 1:02 am
Court Reporter
Jacklyn Lynn Gregg, 40, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Angela Rae Gaynor, 39, Sergeant Bluff, credit card fraud; sentenced April 25, deferred judgment, three years probation.
