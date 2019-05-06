{{featured_button_text}}
Before Judge Julie Schumacher

Jacklyn Lynn Gregg, 40, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Angela Rae Gaynor, 39, Sergeant Bluff, credit card fraud; sentenced April 25, deferred judgment, three years probation.

